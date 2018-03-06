Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Post-Soviet security bloc to hold joint air force drills

Military & Defense
March 06, 14:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Combat Brotherhood drills will be carried out in four CSTO member-states

© Nozim Kalandarov/TASS

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization, a post-Soviet security bloc, will hold exercises of joint air forces in October-November 2018, Chief of the Allied Staff of the CSTO, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, told a news conference on Tuesday.

"This year we will hold the drills of joint air forces. This will be in October-November 2018. The location is the Central Asian region of collective security," Sidorov said.

During the drills, the forces will perform tasks on redeploying military contingents to other areas.

Now the CSTO is creating a joint control center, which will be tasked with planning the forces’ redeployment. This year, the Combat Brotherhood exercise will be carried out in four CSTO member-states, he noted.

Headquartered in Moscow, the CSTO, formed in 2002, is a regional security group comprising six post-Soviet countries - Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia.

