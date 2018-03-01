Qatar mulls buying Russia's Su-35 fighter jets

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russia and Qatar are holding talks on possible supplies of Sukhoi-35 fighter jets to the Qatari Air Force, Vladimir Kozhin, the Russian President’s aide for cooperation in defense technologies told reporters on Thursday.

"Talks are in progress," he said.

The Su-35 is a Russian-made multipurpose generation 4++ super-maneuverable fighter jet equipped with a phased array radar and steerable thrusters. It can develop a speed of up to 2,500 kilometers per hour and has a flying range of 3,400 kilometers and a combat radius close to 1,600 kilometers.

The fighter jet has a 30mm gun and has 12 hardpoints for carrying bombs and missiles.