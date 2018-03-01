Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's new weapon systems may reduce US missile defense efforts to nothing — analyst

Military & Defense
March 01, 19:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s newest weapons clearly demonstrate the US' vulnerability

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russia’s newest weapon systems, which President Vladimir Putin mentioned in his State of the Union Address to the Federal Assembly on Thursday, will reduce to nothing the US efforts to build a missile defense, demonstrate the vulnerability of US territory and have a stunning effect on the Pentagon, the editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, told TASS in an interview.

"These strategic weapons are a response to the US missile defense and eliminate the risk the United States may strip Russia of the ability to use its nuclear force. The US missile defense will be ineffective against new types of Russian weapons," he said.

Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile

In his opinion Russia’s newest weapons clearly demonstrate the vulnerability of US territory.

"I believe that the president unveiled some latest results of strategic research in order to demonstrate the territory remains vulnerable despite its mammoth military budget and to stress the idea it will be unable to attack us with impunity. These weapons will have a stunning effect on the Pentagon and the CIA, because Putin declared this openly," Korotchenko said.

About the nuclear power plant-equipped cruise missile that Putin described in its message Korotchenko said that this missile was a very effective countermeasure against Washington’s aggressive plans, because it could be used in unexpected strategic directions.

"The United States cannot stay invulnerable whatever missile defense systems it may have at its disposal," he added.

"This weapon can be used to arm a future long-range bomber," Korotchenko said about the likely prospects of this weapon system.

In his opinion the new generation glide vehicle Avangard, which Putin had referred to would play a certain role in neutralizing the effect of the US missile defense.

"As far as the nuclear warhead is concerned, the United States will be unable to intercept it, because it does not follow the classical ballistic trajectory, but performs a number of complex maneuvers," Korotchenko concluded.

Реклама