Russian security chief discusses joint war on terror with Indonesian president

Military & Defense
March 01, 12:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian security chief and Indonesian president Joko Widodo discussed the outcome of the Russian-Indonesian security consultations in Jakarta

Indonesian police

Indonesian police

© AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev discussed with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta bilateral cooperation in countering terrorism and boosting contacts in security area, the Council’s press service said on Thursday.

During the meeting, Patrushev and Widodo discussed the outcome of the Russian-Indonesian security consultations in Jakarta. "They were glad to note that the approaches of Russia and Indonesia on most vital international issues are close or coincide." "They stressed the importance of constructive cooperation of the two countries in fighting international terrorism and also in the issues of countering its financing," the statement said.

The sides also discussed prospects of increasing contacts between law enforcement agencies, justice departments and special services of Russia and Indonesia. "Special focus was made on improving the legal basis for ensuring security," it said.

The Russian security chief arrived in the Indonesian capital on February 28 from Thailand where he had held a number of meetings devoted to security cooperation.

In Bangkok, Patrushev held talks with Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and met with Secretary General of the country’s Council for National Security Wanlop Rugsanoh. He also attended a meeting of the Russian-Thai working group on security issues.

