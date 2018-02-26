Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian military delivers humanitarian aid to Syrian orphans

Military & Defense
February 26, 9:23 UTC+3 HAMA

Russian military doctors also provided medical assistance to children and adults

HAMA/Syria/, February 26. /TASS/. The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria has delivered a batch of humanitarian assistance to an orphanage in west-central Syria’s Hama, a representative of the center Andrei Nekipelov told reporters on Monday.

Russia carries out 1,300 humanitarian missions in Syria in 2017

"Today we arrived in Hama. This orphanage is home to children whose fathers died defending their motherland in battles. We will hand out humanitarian assistance consisting of food packages - sugar, rice and canned goods - to support them. We talked to the children - no one but Russia helps them," Nekipelov said.

The humanitarian aid consists of more than 500 warm winter clothing sets, including coats, caps, boots, sweaters and also foodstuffs.

Russian military doctors also provided medical assistance to the children and adults, supplying them with drugs, antibiotics, sprays for cold relief and bandages.

Syrian conflict
