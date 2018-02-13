Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin has not signed Russia’s new state armament plan yet, Kremlin says

Military & Defense
February 13, 14:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

It was reported earlier that the new state armament program would focus on the development of nuclear deterrence systems

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet signed the country’s new state armament program through 2027, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We have not yet issued the corresponding documents. It [the state program] has been finalized by various agencies and we will make an announcement as soon as the document is signed," the presidential spokesman said.

Read also
Russia's Su-57 bomber (PAK FA)

Putin expands on Russia's new state arms program

It was reported in late 2017 that the new state armament program would focus on the development of nuclear deterrence systems. The new program also prioritizes precision weapons, in particular, airborne and space-based precision weapon systems, and also ground-based complexes.

Russia’s new armament program also envisages developing vertical take-off aircraft. There are plans to build both short takeoff and landing aircraft and vertical take-off planes.

Russia’s new state armament plan stipulates allocating 19 trillion rubles ($324 billion) for weapons deliveries and 1 trillion rubles ($17 billion) for synchronizing these efforts.

The state armament program is a medium-term planning document on rearming the Army and the Navy. It takes into account the analysis and the estimate of possible threats to Russia’s national security. The development of the state armament program is coordinated by Russia’s Defense Ministry, which involves other ministries and relevant agencies and defense enterprises in working out the document.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
