Russian Helicopters eyes opportunity to construct service center in Thailand

Military & Defense
February 09, 21:27 UTC+3 BANGKOK

The center is expected to perform all kinds of scheduled maintenance and repair activities

BANGKOK, February 9. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters holding and Thai’s Datagate company are viewing an opportunity of building a service center in Thailand, the Russian embassy in the kingdom told TASS on Friday.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding at the Singapore Airshow 2018 on February 6, the embassy said. "The document sets out an opportunity of providing assistance in organizing a service center for Russian helicopters in Thailand," the embassy noted. The center is expected to perform all kinds of scheduled maintenance and repair activities.

The Thai Army operates several Mi-17V-5 multirole helicopters. A new contract for supply of two more helicopters of this type was signed with the Armed Forces of Thailand, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told TASS last November.

