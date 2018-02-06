Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and Thailand ink deal on deliveries of Kalashnikov rifles

Military & Defense
February 06, 11:36 UTC+3 SINGAPORE

A source in the system of military-technical cooperation told TASS it might be the AK-100 series

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stoyan Vasev/TASS

Read also

Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles go into serial production

SINGAPORE, February 6. /TASS/. Moscow and Bangkok have signed an agreement on the supply of Russia’s world-renowned Kalashnikov assault rifles. The first shipment is scheduled for this year, according to Mikhail Petukhov, Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC).

"This year, the Kingdom of Thailand will receive Kalashnikov assault rifles in the amount sufficient to arm one or two divisions of the country’s armed forces," said Petukhov, who currently heads Russia’s official delegation to the Singapore Airshow 2018, Asia's largest aerospace and defense event, which runs from February 6 to 11.

The Russian official did not specify which particular Kalashnikov models the kingdom has purchased, however, a source in the system of military-technical cooperation revealed to TASS that it is the AK-100 series.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia requests Turkish assistance in returning remains of downed fighter jet in Syria
2
Mastercard mulls over prospects of cash withdrawals from POS terminals in Russian stores
3
Kremlin: Russia deploying arms on its soil not cause for other countries’ concern
4
Nine killed in car crash in northwest Russia
5
Palestinian diplomat wants Russia to play key role in Middle East peace process
6
Maria Sharapova’s participation in WTA Moscow River Cup still unclear
7
Fighter pilot killed in Syria jet downing posthumously nominated for Hero of Russia title
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама