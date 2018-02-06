Russia and Thailand ink deal on deliveries of Kalashnikov rifles

SINGAPORE, February 6. /TASS/. Moscow and Bangkok have signed an agreement on the supply of Russia’s world-renowned Kalashnikov assault rifles. The first shipment is scheduled for this year, according to Mikhail Petukhov, Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC).

"This year, the Kingdom of Thailand will receive Kalashnikov assault rifles in the amount sufficient to arm one or two divisions of the country’s armed forces," said Petukhov, who currently heads Russia’s official delegation to the Singapore Airshow 2018, Asia's largest aerospace and defense event, which runs from February 6 to 11.

The Russian official did not specify which particular Kalashnikov models the kingdom has purchased, however, a source in the system of military-technical cooperation revealed to TASS that it is the AK-100 series.