North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade

Military & Defense
February 08, 15:14 UTC+3 TOKYO

North Korea has rolled out its new Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile at a Pyongyang military parade,

1 pages in this article
© KRT via AP Video
© KRT via AP Video
TOKYO, February 8. /TASS/. North Korea has rolled out its new Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at a Pyongyang military parade, which is being broadcast by the country’s Central Television.

North Korea holds military parade — media

The North Korean military demonstrated at least four launchers with Hwasong-15 ICBMs painted in their typical black hue and also several prime movers with Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The Hwasong-15 has a flying range of about 13,000 km and, theoretically, the entire territory of the US is within its reach. The Hwasong-14 has a flying range of about 10,000 km.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reviewed the parade. He listened to a report from the parade commander and then ascended to the tribunes of Kim Il Sung Square where military parades traditionally take place.

According to South Korean media reports, about 13,000 troops participated in the parade. It was held for the first time since April last year and was timed for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army.

