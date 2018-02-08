Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korea holds military parade — media

World
February 08, 10:34 UTC+3 TOKYO

Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported earlier that a large amount of military equipment had been detected on Kim Il Sung Square in downtown Pyongyang

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo

TOKYO, February 8. /TASS/. A military parade took place in North Korea’s capital of Pyongyang on Thursday, South Korean government sources said citing information received from the US military, Japan’s NHK reports.

Read also

Russian expert says South Korea, US hold drills only to scare Pyongyang

According to the sources, the parade, which kicked off at 10:30 local time, is the first one to take place in Pyongyang since April 2017. It was dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Korean People’s Army.

North Korea’s media have not issued any reports concerning the parade, neither was it shown on TV, though the country’s central television started broadcasting earlier than usual, NHK said.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported earlier that on Thursday, a large amount of military equipment had been detected on Kim Il Sung Square in downtown Pyongyang, where military parades usually take place. In particular, a Canadian citizen who is currently in Pyongyang tweeted photos of military hardware.

A few days ago, South Korean media reported citing space surveillance data that preparations for a military parade were likely to be underway at an airfield on the outskirts of Pyongyang, which allegedly involved up to 12,000 troops and up to 600 pieces of military equipment.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
3
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
4
Diplomat vows to identify manufacturer of weapon that downed Russian jet in Syria
5
US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass
6
Putin calls to create powerful international research centers in Russia
7
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама