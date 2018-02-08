US joins Post-Soviet security bloc’s anti-drug operation

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The US has joined the Channel anti-drug operation conducted by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the organization’s Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov said on Thursday.

He pointed out that the CSTO’s annual "Channel" operation was aimed at countering drug trafficking.

"It has been generally recognized. The operation involves 22 countries, including the US, the Baltic states, European countries and Iran," Semerikov said.

The CSTO deputy secretary general elaborated that since the start of the operation, more than 360 tonnes of drugs had been seized. In particular, as many as 20.5 tonnes of drugs were seized during the four stages of the operation carried out in 2017.