Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US joins Post-Soviet security bloc’s anti-drug operation

Military & Defense
February 08, 12:18 UTC+3

The operation involves 22 states

Share
1 pages in this article
© Nozim Kalandarov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The US has joined the Channel anti-drug operation conducted by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the organization’s Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov said on Thursday.

Read also

Lavrov calls on NATO to join efforts to fight Afghan drug threat

He pointed out that the CSTO’s annual "Channel" operation was aimed at countering drug trafficking.

"It has been generally recognized. The operation involves 22 countries, including the US, the Baltic states, European countries and Iran," Semerikov said.

The CSTO deputy secretary general elaborated that since the start of the operation, more than 360 tonnes of drugs had been seized. In particular, as many as 20.5 tonnes of drugs were seized during the four stages of the operation carried out in 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
3
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
4
Diplomat vows to identify manufacturer of weapon that downed Russian jet in Syria
5
US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass
6
Putin calls to create powerful international research centers in Russia
7
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама