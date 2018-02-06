Kalashnikov signs contract to supply Defense Ministry with newest RPK-16 machine guns

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern and Russia’s Defense Ministry have signed a contract on the delivery of the newest RPK-16 machine guns, Kalashnikov Concern CEO Alexey Krivoruchko said on Tuesday.

When asked if such a contract had been signed, Krivoruchko answered in the affirmative.

While developing the RPK-16 5.45mm light machine gun, weapons designers took into consideration lessons learnt from recent armed conflicts. The machine gun was unveiled at the Army 2016 international military exhibition.

The weapon can operate as a light machine gun or as an assault rifle because its long barrel can be replaced with a short one.

A special 96-cartridge drum, which is also compatible with Kalashnikov assault rifles, has been developed for this machine gun.