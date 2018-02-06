Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kalashnikov signs contract to supply Defense Ministry with newest RPK-16 machine guns

Military & Defense
February 06, 21:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The weapon can operate as a light machine gun or as an assault rifle

Share
1 pages in this article
RPK-16 machine gun

RPK-16 machine gun

© Anton Novoderzhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern and Russia’s Defense Ministry have signed a contract on the delivery of the newest RPK-16 machine guns, Kalashnikov Concern CEO Alexey Krivoruchko said on Tuesday.

Read also

Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles go into serial production

When asked if such a contract had been signed, Krivoruchko answered in the affirmative.

While developing the RPK-16 5.45mm light machine gun, weapons designers took into consideration lessons learnt from recent armed conflicts. The machine gun was unveiled at the Army 2016 international military exhibition.

The weapon can operate as a light machine gun or as an assault rifle because its long barrel can be replaced with a short one.

A special 96-cartridge drum, which is also compatible with Kalashnikov assault rifles, has been developed for this machine gun.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin declares total income of about $675,000 in past six years
2
Kremlin: Russia deploying arms on its soil not cause for other countries’ concern
3
Denmark interested in restoring normal relations with Russia
4
No plans to apply sanctions against Russian sovereign debt — US Secretary of Treasury
5
Russia, Vietnam draw up plan of joint military drills in 2018-2020
6
Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam
7
More than two thirds of Power of Siberia gas pipeline ready by early February — Gazprom
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама