Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Interception of US aircraft over Black Sea was safe - Russian defense ministry

Military & Defense
January 29, 23:15 UTC+3

The Russian fighter jet followed the US aircraft to prevent it from violating Russia’s airspace borders

Share
1 pages in this article
© Denis Tyrin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Su-27 fighter jet intercepted a US ЕР-3Е Aries II warfare and reconnaissance aircraft flying over the Black Sea towards the Russian border. All safety precautions were observed during the interception, the Russian defense ministry’s press service said on Monday, commenting of Western media allegations about unsafe interception of an Orion reconnaissance aircraft.

According to the Russian defense ministry, at about noon on Monday Russian airspace control alert means spotted an unidentified air target over the Black Sea neutral waters approaching Russia’s airspace borders.

"A Su-27 fighter jet from air defense alert force was used to intercept the target. The Su-27 approached the aircraft to a safe distance and identified it as a US ЕР-3Е Aries II electronic warfare and reconnaissance aircraft," the ministry said.

According to the Russian ministry, the Russian fighter jet followed the US aircraft to prevent it from violating Russia’s airspace borders observing all necessary safety precautions.

After the US reconnaissance aircraft changed its course off Russia’s airspace border, the Russian Su-27 fighter jet returned to the base. "The Su-27 flight was performed in strict compliance with international rule of airspace use, not incidents were reported," the ministry added.

CNN reported earlier that a Russian fighter jet had intercepted an Orion reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea. CNN said citing US officials that the interception had been unsafe.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Abramovich, Kerimov and Kaspersky on US Treasury Department’s 'oligarchs list'
2
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
3
US drops off demand for immediate transition of Donbass under UN mission control
4
Interception of US aircraft over Black Sea was safe - Russian defense ministry
5
Russian robot Vera will find employees for UAE companies
6
New US sanctions vs Russia may affect partners of its defense industry
7
Russia’s Power Machines company puzzled by US sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама