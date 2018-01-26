Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian top brass deride UK defense chief’s phobias as worthy of Monty Python sketch

Military & Defense
January 26, 16:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson earlier said Russia was planning attacks against crucial British infrastructures

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has ridiculed British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson’s allegations that Russia was ‘plotting attacks’ on Britain’s key infrastructure as an attempt to gain publicity and score political points.

Read also

Senator mocks UK official’s claims of Russia seeking to ‘rip apart British infrastructure’

"British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson in his fiery crusade for military budget money appears to have lost his grasp on reason. His fears about Russia getting pictures of power plants and studying the routes of British pipelines are worthy of a comic plot or a Monty Python’s Flying Circus sketch," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

He took a swipe at Williamson’s remark by noting that all information concerning the location of British power plants or pipelines was "as secret as the location of Westminster Abbey or the Big Ben."

"What is really stunning is this: if Williamson in this way hopes to draw attention to his own personality, he is not the first one in the defense secretary’s seat who is trying to score political points by spooking the British people with horror stories," Konashenkov said. "But if it is Britain’s General Staff that reports such nonsense to him, then he should start thinking not about ways of increasing the defense budget but checking British military planners for professional aptitude, with a special emphasis on medical exams," Konashenkov explained.

British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson earlier said Russia was planning attacks against crucial UK infrastructure, which, he warned, would result in panic, chaos and heavy casualties.

