Five militants liquidated near US-controlled area in Syria

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. On January 24, Syrian military liquidated a group of five militants in the US-controlled Al-Tanf area and found a modern electronic warfare package made in Europe that belonged to the killed terrorists, the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Conflicting Sides in Syria reported.

"On January 24, while patrolling the perimeter of the zone of blocking in the Al-Tanf area, a Syrian military patrol spotted a convoy of three off-road vehicles carrying militants armed with heavy machineguns that was moving across the desert. The militants were moving at a high speed to the northeast towards the Syrian-Iraqi border. The fighters of the Damascus militia unit which had been deployed to reinforce the units of the third tank division of the Syrian army, which are carrying out tasks to suppress movement of militants from the US-controlled Al-Tanf area, opened fire. Two off-road vehicles and five terrorists were destroyed in the clash," the report says.

One vehicle with militants managed to return to the Al-Tanf area. During examination of the place where the militants had been killed, the Syrian militiamen discovered a modern electronic warfare package made in Europe (jamming equipment and a base radio station), a great number of munitions for small arms and Islamic State (IS, ISIS, a terror organization, outlawed in Russia) literature, the Center reported.

"Flags and emblems of the Forces of Martyr Ahmad al-Abdo ‘opposition’ group, the militants from which are undergoing training in a training camp near the community of Al-Tanf under the guidance of instructors from the US Special Operations forces as the New Syrian Army developed by them were also discovered in the vehicle." "According to the Syrian refugees who manage to leave the US-controlled Al-Tanf zone, penetration of other groups of militants from the Al-Tanf area in the northern and northeastern direction is expected soon," the Center added.

The militants had to carry out terror attacks in the Damascus, Homs and Deir ez-Zor Governorates in order to encircle and draw the Syrian armed forces that are clearing a terrorism pocket of Jabhat al-Nusra, a terror organization that is outlawed in Russia, in the Idlib Governorate, the Russian military said.

"The specified facts clearly demonstrate the true involvement of the US in the preparation and development of an ‘armed opposition’ controlled by it out of pro-ISIS groups of all sorts which had been quashed by the Syrian army in order to disrupt the peaceful process in Syria," the Center summed up.