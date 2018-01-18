Russia’s S-400 crews repel simulated enemy’s attack in drills

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Force’s air defense units practiced measures to repel a notional enemy’s attack with a change of their deployment sites in the Moscow Region, the Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The crews of air defense missile units practiced switching S-400 anti-aircraft missile complexes and Pantsyr-S surface-to-air missile/gun systems from their combat to their travel position, performing a march to a new positioning area, repelling a simulated enemy’s air attack and loading launchers with surface-to-air missiles," the Defense Ministry reported.

The teams of radio-technical troops conducted radar reconnaissance to provide the combat crews of air defense missile systems with data. The maneuvers involved over 150 troops, the Defense Ministry said.