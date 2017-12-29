Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Turkey, Russia sign agreement on loan for S-400 systems purchase

Military & Defense
December 29, 13:27 UTC+3

The contract on the acquisition of S-400 systems exceeds $2 bln, according to Rostec CEO

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

ANKARA, December 29. /TASS/. Turkey and Russia signed a loan agreement for the purchase of S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft weapon systems, Haberturk TV channel announced on Friday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on September 12 that Ankara had signed an agreement with Moscow on the acquisition of S-400 systems, and also made a deposit for them. General Director of state corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov said on November 2 that the contract exceeds $2 bln.

S-400 Triumf is a long-range anti-aircraft missile system, adopted in service in 2007. It is intended for the destruction of aviation, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium range, and can be used against ground targets.

The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
15
Two years of Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria
