Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Baltic Fleet’s corvettes return home after long ocean voyage

Military & Defense
January 14, 15:47 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

The Baltic Fleet’s Commander Vice-Admiral Alexander Nosatov welcomed home the crews

Share
1 pages in this article

KALININGRAD, January 14. /TASS/. Project 20380 corvettes of the Baltic Fleet, the Soobrazitelny and the Boiky, and the Kola tanker finished a three-month ocean voyage and returned to the Baltiisk port on Sunday. The vessels covered 35,000 nautical miles, fleet spokesperson Roman Martov told TASS.

"The corvettes and tanker, who have carried out planned tasks in the areas of the North Atlantic, in the Mediterranean Sea and in the Indian Ocean, today were welcomed at the Baltiisk military harbor," he said.

The Baltic Fleet’s Commander Vice-Admiral Alexander Nosatov welcomed home the crews. The homecoming ceremony featured local officials and the crews’ families.

The Boiky, Soobrazitelny corvettes and the Kola tanker left Baltiisk on October 14 for a long-range sortie in the framework of regular Russian naval presence in the World Ocean. They accomplished dozens of training missions, air and submarine defense drills. During the voyage, the Russian ships made business calls at Limassol (Cyprus), Djibouti (the Republic of Djibouti) and Tartus (Syria).

Corvettes of project 20380 are close sea zone warships capable of fighting surface warships and submarines and provide fire support to landing operations. The full displacement is close to 2.2 thousand tons, the speed is 27 knots and autonomous navigation range is 4 thousand miles. The main armaments comprise anti-ship and anti-aircraft Uran and Redut missile complexes, 100mm A-190 artillery gun and small-caliber anti-aircraft 30mm AK-630 missiles. The corvettes also have 324mm Paket torpedoes, a helipad and a hangar for the craft.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
15
Two years of Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
Russia’s Investigative Committee opens cases over rehabilitation of Nazism in Ukraine
3
Gorbachev calls on nuclear powers not to forget about obligations under NPT
4
Orbital survey data used by Russia’s Investigative Committee to probe into crimes
5
Hungarian PM criticizes EU policy towards Russia
6
Russian senator says Kiev should learn from North Korea how to make compromise
7
Russian Navy to receive large amphibious assault ship by yearend
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама