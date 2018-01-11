Russia to give latest multirole helicopter the ‘deep freeze’ test

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters rotorcraft manufacturer plans to test its latest Mil Mi-171A2 multi-purpose helicopters in adverse weather conditions with air temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius, the company’s press office reported on Thursday.

"Two helicopters, as well as specialists of the Moscow Mil Helicopter Enterprise have already arrived in Yakutia where the helicopters’ trials will be held during a month," the rotorcraft manufacturer said in a statement.

The program of trials envisages about 20 flights at air temperatures ranging from minus 45 to minus 50 degrees Celsius and icing conditions.

"In this situation, specialists will check the helicopter’s anti-icing system, its heating and some other auxiliary elements responsible for the rotorcraft’s uninterrupted operation at extremely low air temperatures," Russian Helicopters Group said.

In late 2017, contracts were concluded for the delivery of two Mi-171A2 helicopters in the interests of companies from India and Kazakhstan. There are also plans to deliver two helicopters in the spring of 2018 to UTair - Helicopter Services, a subsidiary of UTair airline for experimental operation.

In August 2017, the Mi-171A2 was certified by Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency under Category A, which sets the most stringent requirements to civil helicopters for flight safety.