Chief of Russia’s General Staff discusses Syria with US counterpart

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov discussed Syria and some other issues of mutual interest with US Marine Corps Gen Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a phone conversation on Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

"The situation in Syria was highlighted along with other issues of mutual interest," the ministry said.

The last time Gerasimov and Dunford talked on the phone was in early December of 2017, when they shared views on the situation within Syria and beyond.