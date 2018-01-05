Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

First test flight of upgraded Tu-160M2 bomber scheduled for January, says deputy PM

Military & Defense
January 05, 22:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that the serial production of Tu-160M2 bombers should begin in 2023

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Russia’s upgraded Tupolev Tu-160M2 strategic bomber will perform its first test flight in January 2018, ahead of scheduled February, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

"The Tupolev Design Bureau actually promises to take the plane into the air earlier - at the end of January," the deputy prime minister wrote on his Facebook page.

At a working meeting with President Vladimir Putin in November, Rogozin said the maiden flight of the strategic bomber was planned for February.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that the serial production of Tu-160M2 bombers should begin in 2023. The Russian Aerospace Force intends to purchase no less than 50 such aircraft.

The Tu-160 is the Soviet strategic missile carrier armed with cruise missiles that can carry nuclear warheads. Along with the Tu-95MS missile carrier, the Tu-160 makes part of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces along with the ground-based missile systems and submarines.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
15
Two years of Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kamchatka volcano spits up ash 5-7 kilometers high
2
UN SC’s meeting on protests in Iran was another US blunder - foreign minister
3
Latvian president endorses law equating Red Army veterans with SS storm troopers
4
Russian ice hockey team set for gold at 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang
5
Volunteers in Moscow begin to collect signatures in support of Putin at 2018 elections
6
Ukraine turns into raw materials colony for wealthy European countries - politician
7
Russian economy minister discusses lifting restrictions with EU commissioner for trade
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама