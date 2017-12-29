Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Senior defense official, French envoy discuss Russia-NATO relations

Military & Defense
December 29, 14:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The sides have also discussed the two countries' defense cooperation

Top diplomat says NATO’s allegations about Zapad-2017 drills turn out to be false

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann discussed relations between Russia and NATO and prospects for cooperation between the two countries' Defense Ministries at a meeting in Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press service reported on Friday.

"The two sides exchanged views on Russia-NATO relations with an emphasis on the potential areas of military cooperation between Russia and NATO. [They also] discussed the prospects for reviving bilateral cooperation between the defense ministries," the press service said.

Fomin informed the ambassador about Russia’s stance on the situation in Syria and noted that the Syrian armed forces backed by Russia’s Aerospace Forces had completed routing terrorist units on Syrian soil.

"The Russian deputy defense minister focused on Moscow’s efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people. Ms. Bermann was briefed on Russia’s initiative regarding the Syrian National Dialogue Congress to be held in Sochi backed by other guarantor nations of the Astana process," the ministry added.

