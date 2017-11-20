Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Top diplomat says NATO’s allegations about Zapad-2017 drills turn out to be false

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 20, 11:29 UTC+3

The Zapad-2017 joint Russian-Belarusian military drills took place on the territory of both countries in September

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

BAKU, November 20. /TASS/. NATO’s allegations about the Zapad-2017 Russian-Belarusian joint military drills being aggressive have turned out to be false, while the alliance still hasn’t pulled its troops out of the Baltic States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with students of Azerbaijan’s Diplomatic Academy.

"They [NATO] deployed troops to the Eastern Europe citing the so-called Russian threat, they even said that the Zapad-2017 Russian-Belarusian exercises had been aimed at preparing an aggression against the Baltic States, and that Russia wanted to conquer Belarus as well," the Russian top diplomat said.

"But none of those allegations proved to be true, they all turned out false. Nevertheless, the troops they sent to the Baltic States in order to counter the threat that, they believed, the Zapad-2017 drills posed, still remain there," Lavrov pointed out.

Read also

NATO practices nuclear weapons use procedures on its eastern flank, Russian top brass says

The Russian foreign minister went on to say that security in the Eurasian and the Euro-Atlantic region should be seen as "security in the region stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean, and all countries should be equal." "Equality means that there should be no one provided with legal guarantees, while others make do with promises that are not going to be fulfilled," Lavrov concluded.

The Zapad-2017 (or West-2017) joint Russian-Belarusian military drills took place on the territory of both countries on September 14-20. The military exercises involved nearly 13,000 troops, around 70 aircraft and helicopters, up to 680 pieces of military hardware, including about 250 tanks, as well as up to 200 artillery guns, multiple-launch rocket systems and mortars. The drills were held on six training ranges in Belarus and three training ranges in Russia.

Representatives of seven countries, including NATO member states, monitored the drills.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Saudi Arabia eyeing newest Russian aircraft
2
Russia warns against coddling terrorists to achieve short-term goals — Lavrov
3
Russia’s Ka-226T helicopters assembled in India may be supplied to third countries
4
Equipping Russian ground forces with Iskander-M systems 80% complete — defense ministry
5
Russia’s FSB creates database on foreign terrorists
6
Top diplomat says NATO’s allegations about Zapad-2017 drills turn out to be false
7
Nuclear energy for the Arctic: Solutions from Russian engineers
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама