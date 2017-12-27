Russia’s industrial sector produces 930 aircraft engines in 2017

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia’s defense and industrial sector has produced 1,200 engines in 2017, including 930 aircraft motors, Vice-Premier Dmitry Rogozin said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Wednesday.

"We have produced 1,200 engines this year, including 930 for aviation. These are enormous figures," the vice-premier said.

Russia’s latest PD-14 engine is undergoing trials in a flying laboratory, Rogozin said.

"We are actually beginning to count from which plane the MC-21 airliner will fly using the Russian engine," the vice-premier said.

The Russian vice-premier also mentioned the TV7-117ST engine for the Ilyushin Il-114 airliner.

According to Rogozin, this engine has already been mounted on the Il-114.