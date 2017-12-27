Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s industrial sector produces 930 aircraft engines in 2017

Military & Defense
December 27, 19:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s latest PD-14 engine is undergoing trials in a flying laboratory

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia’s defense and industrial sector has produced 1,200 engines in 2017, including 930 aircraft motors, Vice-Premier Dmitry Rogozin said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Wednesday.

"We have produced 1,200 engines this year, including 930 for aviation. These are enormous figures," the vice-premier said.

Russia’s latest PD-14 engine is undergoing trials in a flying laboratory, Rogozin said.

"We are actually beginning to count from which plane the MC-21 airliner will fly using the Russian engine," the vice-premier said.

The Russian vice-premier also mentioned the TV7-117ST engine for the Ilyushin Il-114 airliner.

According to Rogozin, this engine has already been mounted on the Il-114.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
15
Two years of Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Casualties reported following St Petersburg store explosion
2
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
3
Russian test dog withstands record depth of over 1 km on liquid breathing
4
Russia’s new armament program to focus on precision weapons
5
Ukraine celebrates Christmas December 25 nationwide for first time
6
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets sets off for Barents Sea after state trials
7
Facebook explains reason behind blocking of Chechen head’s accounts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама