Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to focus on military infrastructure development in Arctic and on western flank

Military & Defense
December 26, 12:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian defense minister earlier said that the Defense Ministry had actually finished the construction of all its facilities in the Arctic

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia will focus on developing military infrastructure in the Arctic and along its western borders in the near future, Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said at a conference call on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia to shell out $46 bln on defense spending in 2018

"We have much work to do. You all have heard the speech and the instructions of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin," the defense minister said.

"There are serious instructions for developing separate regions. I am speaking about the Arctic and about the island part in the east [of the country] and ... measures linked with strengthening our western borders," the minister stressed.

Much work has been carried out for troops’ accommodation, the minister said.

The Russian defense minister earlier said that the Defense Ministry had actually finished the construction of all its facilities in the Arctic. He added that no country in the world had ever built such a number of well-equipped facilities in the entire history of the Arctic’s development.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
15
Two years of Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov to join Russian Navy in 2018
2
Russian Navy to receive improved Borei-class strategic submarine in 2026 — source
3
Russia starts forming permanent force grouping at Syria’s Tartus and Hmeymim
4
Russia’s Finance Ministry prepares draft law on cryptocurrency regulation
5
Russia to focus on military infrastructure development in Arctic and on western flank
6
Press review: OSCE, EU to skip Crimea in 2018 vote and Russian ‘Google Earth Pro’ coming
7
Bus driver in fatal Moscow underpass crash may have not used brake systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама