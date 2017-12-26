Defense minister praises Russian military police work in Syria

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian military police units, which for the first time largely participated in the Syrian operation, did a very good job, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said during a telephone conference on Tuesday.

"Military police units for the first time largely participated in a military operation and did a very good job," he said.

The defense minister pointed out that the fight against terrorists in Syria was one of the most important tasks set before the Russian Armed Forces in 2016 and 2017. "It was one of the key tasks carried out by the Armed Forces, including our Aerospace Force, military police, marine corps, units equipped with unmanned aerial vehicles and navy," Shoigu said.

He stressed that during the Syrian operation "many things were tested, from the unique logistics scheme for the delivery of goods that our troops in Syria needed to the weapons used during military activities." "This particularly concerns precision weapons, missile guidance systems and long-range aircraft," the Russian defense minister added.

Shoigu also said that last week, Russia completed the withdrawal of the main part of its troops from Syria, including aircraft and other military equipment.