Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Military-industrial complex top manager imprisoned for massive fraud scheme

Military & Defense
December 25, 18:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Moscow court has sentenced a department boss from Oboronservis to six years in prison and a $15,516 for embezzling over $3.965 million from the Defense Ministry

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Mudrats/TASS

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. A Moscow court has sentenced a department boss from Oboronservis, a company affiliated to the Russian Defense Ministry, to six years in prison and a 900,000-ruble fine ($15,516) for embezzling over 230 million rubles ($3.965 million) from the Defense Ministry, the Chief Military Prosecutor’s Office said on Monday.

Read also

Putin warns war against corruption is not a show

According to reports, Moscow’s Savelovsky District Court has wrapped up a criminal trial probing a financial scam with Defense Ministry’s funds earmarked for setting up a combat training center. Legal proceedings were initiated following checks by the Chief Military Prosecutor’s Office. It said the head of an Oborobservis department, Yevgeny K., "was sentence for large-scale fraud."

The investigation and the court established that in 2012-2014, the suspect signed several bogus contracts between a foreign company (co-contractor) and a commercial organization under his control. Later, he cashed out and embezzled more than 231.2 million rubles ($3.9 mln) transferred to the account of that commercial organization.

Yevgeny K. was sentenced to six years in a general penal colony with a one-year custodial restraint, and fined 900,000 rubles in addition to being stripped of the right to manage any commercial organizations for three years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
15
Two years of Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says there's no need for wide use of Russia's armed forces in Syria
2
Russian Navy to receive large amphibious assault ship by yearend
3
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov to join Russian Navy in 2018
4
Kiev pursuing strong-arm assimilation policy of sub-Carpathian Slavic minority
5
Bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass
6
Flights to Egypt’s seaside resorts unlikely to resume this winter — Russian minister
7
Russian bobsledders’ uniform color and design raise IOC red flag
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама