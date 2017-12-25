Russia’s advanced frigate Admiral Makarov commissioned for operation

KALININGRAD, December 25. /TASS/. The third Project 11356 frigate Admiral Makarov built at the Yantar Shipyard in the western Kaliningrad Region has been delivered to Russia’s Defense Ministry acting as the customer, Yantar Shipyard spokesman Sergei Mikhailov told TASS on Monday.

"An acceptance/delivery certificate for the frigate Admiral Makarov was signed on December 25 at the Yantar Shipyard. The certificate was signed by Yantar CEO Eduard Yefimov and Chairman of the Russian Defense Ministry’s State Acceptance Commission Captain 1st Rank Alexei Poteshkin. Thus, it has been confirmed that the third Project 11356 ship has been delivered to the customer," the spokesman said.

The state trials of the frigate Admiral Makarov began in October 2016 in the Baltic and Barents Seas, Mikhailov noted.

During its maneuvers at sea and inter-fleet passages, the warship demonstrated good seagoing capacities and the smooth operation of its systems. The frigate fully confirmed the full compliance of its performance characteristics with the specifications of the technical project.

"The ceremony of raising the Navy’s flag aboard the frigate Admiral Makarov for the first time will take place on December 27 and will be attended by representatives of the Defense Ministry, the United Shipbuilding Corporation and regional authorities," the spokesman said.

The Admiral Makarov was laid down at the Yantar Shipyard on February 29, 2012 and floated out on September 2, 2015. The Project 11356 frigates are designed to fight hostile surface ships and submarines and repel air attacks on their own and as part of naval task forces. They carry universal missile and artillery armament and feature modern radio-technical capabilities for anti-submarine and air defense.

The warships of this class have a displacement of about 4,000 tonnes, a length of 125 meters and a speed of 30 knots and a sea endurance of 30 days.

The first two warships of this series, the Admiral Grigorovich and the Admiral Essen, also built at the Yantar Shipyard, were commissioned on March 11 and June 7, 2016 and are now performing missions as part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.