Russia’s latest frigate Admiral Makarov holds missile firing exercise in Baltic Sea

KALININGRAD, November 8. /TASS/. The crew of Russia’s latest Project 11356 frigate Admiral Makarov has fired an air defense missile system at the concluding stage of its state trials at the Baltic Fleet’s practice ranges, Fleet spokesman Roman Martov said on Wednesday.

"During the state trials at sea, the warship’s crew fired missiles against naval air targets. The missiles were fired from the Shtil shipborne vertical-launch multi-channel air defense missile complex against the targets simulating a notional enemy’s cruise missiles," the spokesman said.

The practice targets were launched by the small missile ships Geizer and Liven. After entering the battle course, their crews alternately launched missile targets simulating the notional enemy’s anti-ship cruise missiles.

About 10 surface ships and support vessels of Russia’s Baltic Fleet provided security during the live-fire exercises.

The Admiral Makarov was laid down at the Yantar Shipyard on February 29, 2012 and floated out on September 2, 2015. The frigate is expected to be delivered to the Russian Navy this year. The Project 11356 frigates are designed to fight hostile surface ships and submarines and repel air attacks on their own and as part of naval task forces. They carry universal missile and artillery armament and feature modern radio-technical capabilities for anti-submarine and air defense.

The warships of this class have a displacement of about 4,000 tonnes, a length of 125 meters and a speed of 30 knots and sea endurance of 30 days.

The first two warships of this series, the Admiral Grigorovich and the Admiral Essen, also built at the Yantar Shipyard, were commissioned on March 11 and June 7, 2016 and are now performing missions as part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.