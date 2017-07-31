Russia celebrates Navy Day from the Pacific to the Baltics

Ukraine plans to lease some Chernobyl facilities to host solar power systemsWorld July 31, 14:54
Russia’s Airborne Forces to form three tank battalions in 2018Military & Defense July 31, 14:26
Metropolitan Hilarion reveals his orchestra conducting talents at Italian music festivalSociety & Culture July 31, 14:20
Russia’s Fencing Federation satisfied with results of 2017 World ChampionshipSport July 31, 14:17
Russia celebrates Navy Day from the Pacific to the BalticsMilitary & Defense July 31, 13:30
Moscow allows US diplomatic officials to leave Russia before SeptemberRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 31, 13:14
Kremlin notes political will essential to ending sanctions and improving ties with USRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 31, 13:13
Russian opera diva Anna Netrebko leads rating of highest-paid Russian musicians — ForbesSociety & Culture July 31, 13:02
Press review: Kremlin’s sanctions sting US embassy and Russia warns Poland on monument lawPress Review July 31, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
Russian Navy Day is traditionally celebrated on the last Sunday of July. 2017 marks the 321 anniversary of the Russian Navy, created on October 30, 1696, by a decree of Tsar Peter the Great. Major events took place in the cities of Saint Petersburg, Sevastopol and Vladivostok, home bases of the Navy’s Baltic, Black Sea and Pacific Fleets. The main Naval Parade was held on the Neva River. Guests of the parade saw the Northern Fleet flagship, the Pyotr Velikiy battlecruiser, the world’s biggest nuclear submarine, the Dmitry Donskoy and a number of the Russian navy’s newest warships, including the Ivan Gren landing ship and the Veliky Novgorod submarine.