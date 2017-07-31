Russia celebrates Navy Day from the Pacific to the Baltics

Russian Navy Day is traditionally celebrated on the last Sunday of July. 2017 marks the 321 anniversary of the Russian Navy, created on October 30, 1696, by a decree of Tsar Peter the Great. Major events took place in the cities of Saint Petersburg, Sevastopol and Vladivostok, home bases of the Navy’s Baltic, Black Sea and Pacific Fleets. The main Naval Parade was held on the Neva River. Guests of the parade saw the Northern Fleet flagship, the Pyotr Velikiy battlecruiser, the world’s biggest nuclear submarine, the Dmitry Donskoy and a number of the Russian navy’s newest warships, including the Ivan Gren landing ship and the Veliky Novgorod submarine.

