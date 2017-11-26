Russian Tu-22M3 bombers hit terrorists targets in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Six Russian Tu-22M3 long-haul bombers delivered an airstrike on Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) targets in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"On November 26, 2017, six Tu-22M3 long-haul bombers delivered an airstrike on Islamic State terrorists’ targets in the province of Deir ez-Zor," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the warplanes, which took off for an airfield in Russia, hit militants’ command posts and manpower in the Euphrates valley. "All designated targets were hit," the ministry said, adding that unmanned aerial vehicles recorded the results of the bombing.

Su-30SM and Su-35S fighter jets based at the Khmeimim airdrome provided backing for the bombers in Syria’s airspace.