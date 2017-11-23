Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to help Sudan upgrade its armed forces

Military & Defense
November 23, 14:54 UTC+3

Sudan is interested in military-technical cooperation with Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SOCHI, November 23. /TASS/. Sudan has reached agreement with the Russian Defense Ministry on assistance in upgrading its armed forces, President Omar al-Bashir said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"We’ve had a very good meeting with the Russian defense minister. We are launching a vast program for re-equipping our armed forces. We’ve agreed with the Russian Defense Minister Russia will provide assistance. We would like to increase the presence of military attaches," al-Bashir said.

Read also

Putin praises Russia’s new armaments program

Sudan finds the situation in the Red Sea worrisome, he remarked.

"We believe that US interference in these affairs is also a problem. We would like to discuss this issue from the standpoint of using bases in the Red Sea," al-Bashir said.

Sudan is grateful to Russia for the stance it takes in world affairs.

"We can underline the great coincidence of positions on most issues," al-Bashir said. He criticized the United States for interference in the internal affairs of other countries, adding that US intervention was to blame for Sudan’s split into two states.

"As a result we need protection from aggressive actions by the United States. We believe that what is happening in Syria now is an effect of US interference. As a result Syria has seen a catastrophe. We believe that the country would have been lost but for Russia’s role. In that connection we seek cooperation with Russia in various spheres," al-Bashir said.

In particular, he added, his country was interested in military-technical cooperation with Russia, because the military hardware currently at Sudan’s disposal was of Russian manufacture.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Russia’s latest rocket and artillery systems
19
International Dubai Air Show
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
MP blasts US ‘brazen’ plans to keep military presence in Syria after defeat of terrorists
2
Russia to create Su-30SM fighter aircraft squadron on western flank
3
Moscow to protect Russian senator detained in Nice — Kremlin
4
Russia to help Sudan upgrade its armed forces
5
Kremlin: Syrian National Dialogue Congress to be convened after its participants confirmed
6
Kremlin doubts reliability of reports on US’ plans to stay in Syria after defeat of IS
7
Russia to send oceanographic ship to Argentina to assist search for missing submarine
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама