Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkish defense chief says Ankara will get first batch of S-400s in 2019

Military & Defense
November 22, 12:51 UTC+3 ANKARA

On September 12, the Turkish president said Ankara had signed an agreement with Moscow on buying the S-400 systems

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

ANKARA, November 22. /TASS/. The first batch of Russia’s S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will be delivered to Turkey in 2019, A Haber TV channel quoted Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli as saying.

"The first delivery of S-400s will take place in 2019," the TV channel quoted the minister who spoke at a meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission for the budget.

Read also

Russian troops receive 16 regiment sets of S-400 air defense missile systems over 5 years

Regiment of S-400 to enter duty in Sevastopol in February 2018

Exports of Russia’s S-400 missile systems

Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system

Russia, Saudi Arabia agree on S-400 systems’ supplies

In his speech, Canikli noted again that Syria’s Afrin Canton "poses a constant threat to Turkey’s national security." He specified that the threat is coming from "the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and the People’s Protection Units located there, and it should be ended."

On September 12, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara had signed an agreement with Moscow on buying the S-400 systems, with an advance payment already made. On November 2, Director General of Russia’s Rostec corporation Sergey Chemezov told TASS that the contract with Turkey on the sales of S-400 systems exceeded $2 bln. Turkish Undersecretary for Defense Industry Ismail Demir said the delivery of S-400s would begin within two years. On November 11, Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli officially announced that the issue on purchasing Russia’s S-400 systems had been sorted out.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-range anti-aircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and surface targets. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 30 kilometers. Deputy Commander of Russia’s Aerospace Force Viktor Gumenny said last April that Russia’s S-400 air defense systems had begun receiving missiles capable of destroying targets in near space.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Russia’s latest rocket and artillery systems
19
International Dubai Air Show
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky passes away
2
Press review: What Assad’s Sochi visit could bring and NASA eyes Russia's Moon mission
3
Putin offers condolences over opera star Hvorostovsky’s death
4
Israel won’t allow Iran to gain foothold in Syria, Netanyahu tells Putin
5
Average price of gas exported by Gazprom to Europe reaches $190 per 1,000 cubic meters
6
Two more Russia’s cross-country skiers from 2014 Olympics suspected of doping abuse
7
Deputy PM lashes out at UK air show’s refusal to accept Russian military hardware
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама