Russia at final stage to define improved strategic submarine’s outlook

Military & Defense
November 17, 12:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Project Borei-B submarine is a full-fledged fourth-generation vessel that will incorporate all the Navy’s requirements set for the ship of this generation

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The work on the design of the improved Borei-B-class strategic nuclear-powered submarine has actually been completed, United Shipbuilding Corporation CEO Alexei Rakhmanov told TASS on Friday.

"Currently, the R&D work on defining the outlook of the Project Borei-B strategic missile-carrying submarine is nearing completion," he said.

The Project Borei-B submarine is "an improved version of the Borei-A variant," the chief executive said.

This is a full-fledged fourth-generation vessel that will incorporate all the Navy’s requirements set for the ship of this generation, he stressed.

"The time of commencing the construction of the lead ship of this Project will be determined after the state armament program for 2018-2027 is approved," the head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation said.

Chief of Russia’s General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov said earlier that work had been launched to develop Borei-B-class strategic nuclear-powered submarines.

The Russian Navy currently operates three Borei-class (Project 955) strategic nuclear-powered submarines: the Yuri Dolgoruky, the Alexander Nevsky and the Vladimir Monomakh. They are armed with Bulava solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missiles. Each submarine can carry up to 16 such missiles.

Another five Borei-A-class nuclear-powered submarines are at the stage of their construction. The last submarine of this series, the Prince Pozharsky, was laid down in December last year.

Igor Vilnit, the chief executive of the Rubin Central Design Bureau that has developed Borei-class submarines, earlier told TASS that the Project would be developed further even after the series of the improved Borei-A underwater cruisers.

