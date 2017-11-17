Russia, China to hold joint computer-assisted missile defense drill

BEIJING, November 17. /TASS/. Russia and China will hold the second joint computer-assisted missile defense drill in December.

According to the Chinese Defense Ministry, the exercise will take place in Beijing.

"The goal of the exercise is to practice joint planning of combat actions on air defense and missile defense, control and fire coordination, and also responding to accidental and provocative strikes of ballistic and cruise missiles on the territory of two countries," the document said.

"The drill is not aimed against third countries," the ministry stressed.

The first Russian-Chinese computer-assisted missile defense drill was held in May 2016 on the premises of the Central Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Aerospace Forces.