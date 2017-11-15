Russia to float out next-generation strategic nuclear submarine on November 17

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The strategic Project Borei-A lead nuclear-powered submarine Prince Vladimir armed with ballistic missiles will be floated out on November 17 in a launch ceremony at the Sevmash Shipyard in Severodvinsk in north Russia, Navy spokesman Captain 1st Rank Igor Dygalo said on Wednesday.

"After leaving the slipway, the nuclear-powered underwater missile cruiser Prince Vladimir will undergo all the stages of shipbuilders’ and state trials that will be arranged by the Sevmash Shipyard’s delivery team and the sub’s crew under the command of Captain 2nd Rank Vladislav Druzhin," the spokesman said.

Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Vladimir Korolyov has said that the upcoming float-out of the submarine Prince Vladimir is an important practical step in the efforts to further furnish the naval strategic nuclear forces with new-generation nuclear-powered submarines.

"Currently, work continues at the slipway of the Sevmash Shipyard to build four more Project Borei-A serial-produced hulls of nuclear-powered underwater cruisers armed with ballistic missiles. These are the Prince Oleg, the Generalissimus Suvorov, the Emperor Alexander III and the Prince Pozharsky," Korolyov said.

After Project Borei-A nuclear-powered submarines join the Russian Navy, they will become the mainstay of Russia’s naval strategic nuclear forces in the imminent future, Navy spokesman Dygalo said.

The strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser Prince Vladimir has been designed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering and belongs to fourth-generation nuclear-powered submarines.

Project Borey-A nuclear underwater cruisers feature improved characteristics compared with their Borey-class predecessors.