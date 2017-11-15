Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's defense contractor reveals bulk of Arab states' order portfolio

Military & Defense
November 15, 16:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt show interest in Russian defense equipment

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The portfolio of orders received by Rosoboronexport from Arab states (23 countries of the Middle East and North Africa) amounts to $8 bln for the time being, chief executive of the Russian arms exporter Alexander Mikheev said on Wednesday on the air with Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

Read also

Russia, Saudi Arabia sign air defense contracts

"We signed a series of contracts. The portfolio of orders with countries of these regions is about $8 bln. It is probably about 20% from the volume of export contracts we have," Mikheev said.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt show interest in Russian defense equipment, Mikheev said. Cooperation programs with these countries are intended for several years and almost all major Russian defense holdings and corporations participated in them, he added.

Rosoboronexport has the orders portfolio of about $45 bln as of November 2017, Mikheev said earlier.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin sees no ‘big deal’ with Defense Ministry’s ‘photo error’
2
Russia starts T-90S main battle tank deliveries to Iraq
3
Former German Chancellor accuses Kiev of war against Donbass
4
US directly supports IS terrorists in Syria — Russian Defense Ministry
5
Russia's defense contractor reveals bulk of Arab states' order portfolio
6
UK premier’s accusations against Moscow ‘irresponsible and groundless’ — Foreign Ministry
7
Putin to have tour of famous monastery in New Jerusalem near Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама