Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 5,000 troops participate in post-nuclear blast clean-up drill in southern Russia

Military & Defense
November 13, 12:21 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

During the exercise, more than 5,000 troops fulfilled special training standards on radiation, chemical and bacteriological detection, as well as land and warfare decontamination

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Kremlin comments on Russia’s nuclear force drills

Putin test-fires ballistic missiles in strategic nuclear force command and control drills

Russia launches ballistic missiles from submarines, spaceport during strategic drills

About 1,500 troops involved in post-Soviet security bloc’s drills in Kazakhstan

ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 13. /TASS/. Troops from units deployed to Russia’s southern Krasnodar and Stavropol Regions have conducted exercises on decontaminating military facilities after a simulated nuclear blast carried out by a fictional enemy, the Southern Military District’s press service told TASS on Monday.

"During the exercise, more than 5,000 troops fulfilled special training standards on radiation, chemical and bacteriological detection, as well as land and warfare decontamination," a source in the press service said.

While conducting the drills, around 300 pieces of special equipment were used, including the newest mobile laboratories for rapid radiation analysis, as well as radiation and chemical detection machines, which make it possible to send the collected data to military superiors automatically.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Helicopters plan contracting Mi-171A2 to India - company
2
Russian military brass promises to re-equip all missile divisions with Yars by 2026
3
Over 5,000 troops participate in post-nuclear blast clean-up drill in southern Russia
4
Putin has no doubts China will be the world’s largest economy in coming years
5
Medvedev, Trump photographed next but one before gala dinner in Manila
6
Putin, Trump statement on Syria does not allow double interpretations — Kremlin
7
New Putin-Trump meeting not discussed now — Kremlin aide
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама