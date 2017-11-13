Over 5,000 troops participate in post-nuclear blast clean-up drill in southern Russia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 13. /TASS/. Troops from units deployed to Russia’s southern Krasnodar and Stavropol Regions have conducted exercises on decontaminating military facilities after a simulated nuclear blast carried out by a fictional enemy, the Southern Military District’s press service told TASS on Monday.

"During the exercise, more than 5,000 troops fulfilled special training standards on radiation, chemical and bacteriological detection, as well as land and warfare decontamination," a source in the press service said.

While conducting the drills, around 300 pieces of special equipment were used, including the newest mobile laboratories for rapid radiation analysis, as well as radiation and chemical detection machines, which make it possible to send the collected data to military superiors automatically.