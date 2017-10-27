Kremlin comments on Russia’s nuclear force drills

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The training of Russia’s nuclear force is a regular affair not related with any world events and it is held in strict compliance with international rules, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media about last Thursday’s training of Russia’s nuclear triad in which the head of state, Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin took part.

"Nuclear triad tests are a permanent, regular process and they are not connected with any international events," Peskov said. He pointed out that such activities in no way influenced the international situation, because they were carried out "in strict compliance with international rules, with all necessary notifications dispatched in advance."

Asked what Putin’s participation in the training looked like Peskov said that the president "performed actions he is expected to perform in accordance with the rules of procedure in the corresponding situations."

Earlier, Peskov said that Putin on Thursday evening participated in a training session of Russia’s strategic nuclear force that practiced interaction by the strategic missile force, nuclear powered submarines of the Northern and Pacific fleets and long-range aviation.

"The commander-in-chief carried out the launch of four ballistic missiles," Peskov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday said that a routine strategic nuclear force control training had been held on that day. Three inter-continental missiles were launched from nuclear powered submarines and one from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. All targets were hit.

The Defense Minsitry said taking part in the training were long-range planes Tupolev-160, Tupolev-95MS and Tupolev22-M3, which took off from bases at Ukrainka, Engels and Shaikovka and launched cruise missiles at surface targets located at the proving grounds Kura (Kamchatka), Pemboi (the Komi Republic) and Terekta (Kazakhstan).

"The tasks of the training session were coped with and all targets were hit," the Defense Ministry said, adding that the drills were held in accordance with the Armed Forces’ training schedule.