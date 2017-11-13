Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

25 militants surrender to Syrian authorities in Aleppo province

Military & Defense
November 13, 10:11 UTC+3 LATAKIA

The militants said they had been forced to join the armed groups

Share
1 pages in this article

LATAKIA/Syria/, November 13. /TASS/. Some 25 former militants have surrendered to the Syrian authorities in the northern Aleppo province, a representative of the Russian center for reconciliation of warring parties said on Monday.

Read also

Russia hopes Syria will be liberated from terrorists in one or two months

"We are at the passage in the Taha settlement, where the withdrawal of 25 militants, who took part in illegal armed groups, has been organized," Alexander Potyanikhin told reporters.

The militants said they had been forced to join the armed groups and hope for amnesty. They have been sent by buses to Aleppo, where the Syrian special services are to confirm their testimony.

"They have come here to have normal documents, legalize and then return back home," an intermediary of the withdrawal, Sheikh Akhmed told reporters.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
25 militants surrender to Syrian authorities in Aleppo province
2
Talks on sales of Russian Su-35 fighter jets to UAE still underway - Russian deputy PM
3
Russia unveils official match ball of 2018 FIFA World Cup; Messi ‘gives it a try’
4
Russia, China share similar views on North Korea problem - Putin
5
Putin, Erdogan to discuss cooperation in Syria, bilateral ties in Sochi
6
PM Medvedev calls sanctions new protectionism and competition tools
7
More than 200 people killed in Iraq’s earthquake — media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама