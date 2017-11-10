Back to Main page
Russian Defense Ministry receives first batch of eight Mi-28UB combat training helicopters

Military & Defense
November 10, 20:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The helicopter is designed to train military pilots that require flight practice on Night Hunter helicopters

Mi-28 helicopter

Mi-28 helicopter

© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has received the first batch of eight Mi-28UB tandem combat training helicopters, Russian Helicopters, a leader of the global helicopter industry, said on Friday.

According to the company, some of the rotorcraft will be deployed to the Army Aviation Centre of aircrews combat training and transition in the Tver Region, the rest will go to the army units.

"The first batch of eight helicopters has been received by the Defense Ministry’s officials. The company will continue to supply state-of-the-art rotorcraft to the Defense Ministry’s air fleet," Russian Helicopters sales director, Vladislav Savelyev, said.

The Mi-28UB is a new combat training helicopter designed by the Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant. The helicopter is based on the Mi-28NE Night Hunter combat helicopter and is designed to train military pilots that require flight practice on Night Hunter helicopters.

Along with the main attack function the helicopter can be engaged in flight training of the personnel. Mi-28UB is distinguished from the basic model by a dual control system which allows piloting the helicopter both from the commander’s seat and the operator’s cockpit.

The Mi-28UB like its predecessor is maneuverable and can accomplish combat missions day and night. It can be engaged for fire support to advanced ground units and for antitank defense. The helicopter has enhanced armor protection, a broad set of armaments and is distinguished by a high survivability.

