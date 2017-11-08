Back to Main page
Russia to start sea trials of 2nd Admiral Gorshkov-class multirole frigate next summer

Military & Defense
November 08, 20:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Northern Wharf Shipyard has already run the tests of the frigate’s main propulsion engines

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The sea trials of the second Project 22350 frigate Admiral Kasatonov will begin in the summer of 2018, the press office of the Northern Wharf Shipyard reported on Wednesday.

Over 100 ships ensure Russian Navy’s presence in World Ocean

"In late November, the Northern Wharf shipbuilders will start delivering the frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov to representatives of a brigade of ships under construction and renovation. After the brigade accepts the order, the warship’s crew will undergo a training course that will last two or three months. Upon its completion, approximately in February 2018, the crew will start settling down aboard the Kasatonov. The sea trials of the frigate are planned for the beginning of summer," the shipyard’s press office said.

The Northern Wharf Shipyard has already run the tests of the frigate’s main propulsion engines. Also, the single and parallel operation of the frigate’s four diesel generators was tested.

"The medical unit and the kitchen, the equipped cabins and crew quarters, the mess room and the dining room and the sanitary and utility space have been accepted for operation," the press office said.

As Chief of the Russian Navy’s Shipbuilding Department Vladimir Tryapichnikov said earlier, the Navy expects to get the Admiral Kasatonov in 2018.

Frigate Admiral Kasatonov

The frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov is the second (the first serial-produced) Project 22350 frigate. The project was developed by the Severnoye Design Bureau. The project’s lead frigate Admiral Gorshkov is completing state trials and the construction of two more frigates of this series (the Admiral Golovko and the Admiral Isakov) continues at the Shipyard’s slipways. The Project 22350 frigates will become the Russian Navy’s most advanced warships in their class.

The Project 22350 warships displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of up to 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks (NATO reporting name: SS-N-26 Strobile) and Kalibr (SS-N-27 Sizzler) missiles and the Poliment-Redut air defense missile system.

