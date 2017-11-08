Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia delivers six Yak-130 combat trainers to Myanmar

Military & Defense
November 08, 17:12 UTC+3 BANGKOK (Thailand)

The international Asian Defense & Security 2017 arms show is taking place in Bangkok on November 6-9

Share
1 pages in this article

BANGKOK (Thailand), November 8. /TASS/. Russia has delivered six Yakovlev Yak-130 combat training aircraft to Myanmar under the 2015 contract and expects to supply an additional batch in 2018, Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Mikhail Petukhov told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also
MiG-35 plane

Peru, Myanmar, Bangladesh interested in purchasing MiG-35s

The defense official is heading the Russian delegation at the Defense & Security 2017 arms show in Bangkok.

"Currently, six Yak-130 combat trainers are operational in the Air Force of the Republic of Myanmar. An additional batch under the 2015 contract is expected to be delivered in 2018," Petukhov said.

The contract on the delivery of Yak-130 combat trainers to Myanmar was signed in 2015. The first three planes were delivered in 2016 and the other three in 2017.

The international Asian Defense & Security 2017 arms show is taking place in Bangkok on November 6-9. The defense exhibition has been held under the patronage of the government and the Defense Ministry of Thailand since 1985, traditionally bringing together the leading producers and customers of weapon systems and military equipment for the ground forces and the navy, aircraft and air defense means.

The Yak-130 is a new-generation two-seat combat trainer jet designed for the flight personnel’s combat training and its combat employment in simple and harsh weather conditions against air and ground targets.

By its characteristics, the aircraft is close to the parameters of modern fighter jets with a subsonic speed of flight, which makes it possible to use the plane to train pilots for 4+ and 5 generation warplanes. The Yak-130 is easy in terms of its basing and can land on unequipped sites.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia starts development of Borei-B nuclear-powered submarines
2
Argentine football star Messi arrives in Moscow for friendly match with Russia
3
Russian heavyweight boxer Povetkin to pay World Boxing Council $250,000 fine
4
Russia-Ukraine diplomatic break would be most catastrophic move — speaker
5
Russia, Thailand sign delivery contract on Mi-17V-5 multirole helicopters
6
Firebrand Russian MP slams Trump as 'not fit' to be US president
7
Scientific team unlocks secret to supercaps’ vast capacity as ‘the battery of the future’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама