Russia delivers six Yak-130 combat trainers to Myanmar

BANGKOK (Thailand), November 8. /TASS/. Russia has delivered six Yakovlev Yak-130 combat training aircraft to Myanmar under the 2015 contract and expects to supply an additional batch in 2018, Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Mikhail Petukhov told TASS on Wednesday.

The defense official is heading the Russian delegation at the Defense & Security 2017 arms show in Bangkok.

"Currently, six Yak-130 combat trainers are operational in the Air Force of the Republic of Myanmar. An additional batch under the 2015 contract is expected to be delivered in 2018," Petukhov said.

The contract on the delivery of Yak-130 combat trainers to Myanmar was signed in 2015. The first three planes were delivered in 2016 and the other three in 2017.

The international Asian Defense & Security 2017 arms show is taking place in Bangkok on November 6-9. The defense exhibition has been held under the patronage of the government and the Defense Ministry of Thailand since 1985, traditionally bringing together the leading producers and customers of weapon systems and military equipment for the ground forces and the navy, aircraft and air defense means.

The Yak-130 is a new-generation two-seat combat trainer jet designed for the flight personnel’s combat training and its combat employment in simple and harsh weather conditions against air and ground targets.

By its characteristics, the aircraft is close to the parameters of modern fighter jets with a subsonic speed of flight, which makes it possible to use the plane to train pilots for 4+ and 5 generation warplanes. The Yak-130 is easy in terms of its basing and can land on unequipped sites.