Vast majority of Russians certain army can shield nation from any threat — poll

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. A huge section of the Russian population (93%) said they were confident that the Russian Armed Forces would be able to protect the country’s population in the event of an external threat, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed on Wednesday.

"Assessments of the combat readiness of the Russian Armed Forces are close to maximum possible figures. A total of 93% of Russians are certain that, in the event of a real threat from other countries, the army will be able to protect us," the pollster said.

According to the survey, the respondents believe the primary objectives of the Russian army are protecting its citizens and the country’s territorial integrity (43%) and strengthening the country’s combat capability (32%). Weapons modernization is considered the armed forces’ primary achievement over the past five years (34%). Besides, 86% of those polled noted the country’s defense capacity had greatly improved over the past few years.

"Today, the army is one of the most respected state institutions in the eyes of Russian society. Its support and approval are based on Russians’ confidence that, in the event of a real external military threat, the Armed Forces will be able to effectively handle the task of protecting the people and the country, particularly thanks to the successful weapons modernization drive. Our citizens speak highly of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his contribution to boosting the army’s prestige and combat capabilities. Our fellow countrymen believe he has been the most popular and effective minister over the past years," Konstantin Abramov, Director General of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center Foundation, said commenting on the survey’s results.

The pollster interviewed 1,200 Russians over the phone in October 2017. The maximum margin of error does not exceed 3.5% with a probability of 95%.