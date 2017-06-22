Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poll reveals every second Russian sees no real external military threat

Society & Culture
June 22, 15:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

More than one third of Russians consider the the country's army to be the best in the world

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. About half of Russians see no real threat of a military attack against the country and note the growing combat capabilities of the Russian armed forces, a poll conducted by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center has shown.

"More than half of Russians (53%) see no real threat of a military attack against the country, and 38% of those polled said just the opposite (women more often than men - 43% vs 32%)," the pollster’s report said. "More than one third of our fellow countrymen (36%) consider the Russian army to be the best in the world, while 47% say it is one of the best."

Read also

Poll suggests war tops Russians’ fears while economic worries wane

Sociologists noted that the scale of the potential attack is seen by some respondents (41% of those who believe that such a threat exists) as substantial, while others (45%) tend to think that the conflict would be local.

"As early as February 2015, the military threat index, as seen by Russians, reached a historical maximum (since 1990). Amid the aggressive rhetoric of Western countries, escalation of the armed conflict in the Donbass region and anti-Russian sanctions, 68% Russians felt a real external military threat," the report quotes Konstantin Abramov, Director General of the VCIOM Foundation, as saying.

According to Abramov, the external threat began diminishing in October 2015, after the beginning of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ operation in Syria, with estimates of its likelihood dropping to the 2009 level.

The poll was conducted by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center on June 16-17, 2017, among 1,200 respondents, the margin of error does not exceed 3.5%.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering inferno
12
History in the streets: Times and Epochs festival in Moscow
15
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince Harry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monuments
2
Putin to watch joining of Turkish Stream gas pipeline sections
3
Iskander missile system drills held in eastern Russia
4
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
5
Russia working on counter-sanctions against US — Foreign Ministry
6
Press review: Trump not giving Kiev 'money for nothing' and UN picks counterterror chief
7
Putin: Russia to respond if Finland joins NATO
TOP STORIES
Реклама