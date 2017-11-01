Back to Main page
Russian troops to get 2 Proton-M heavy carrier rockets by yearend

November 01, 17:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia is developing Proton-M heavy boosters and the advanced Angara carrier rockets

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Khrunichev Space Center will deliver two Proton-M heavy carrier rockets by the end of December, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"This year, the company has delivered two Rokot rockets and two Briz-M acceleration units to the troops. By December, the Armed Forces are expected to get two Proton-M rockets," Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call.

The Khrunichev Space Center is developing Proton-M heavy boosters and the advanced Angara carrier rockets for Russia’s Defense Ministry.

