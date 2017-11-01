Russian troops to get 2 Proton-M heavy carrier rockets by yearend

Artificial intelligence to replace pilot in aircraft cockpit — Russian senatorMilitary & Defense November 01, 18:08
MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Khrunichev Space Center will deliver two Proton-M heavy carrier rockets by the end of December, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.
"This year, the company has delivered two Rokot rockets and two Briz-M acceleration units to the troops. By December, the Armed Forces are expected to get two Proton-M rockets," Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call.
The Khrunichev Space Center is developing Proton-M heavy boosters and the advanced Angara carrier rockets for Russia’s Defense Ministry.