Russia may sign 4 commercial contracts for Proton rocket launches in 2019

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russia may sign four contracts for the international launches of Proton carrier rockets in 2019, acting CEO of the Khrunichev Space Center Alexei Varochko told TASS on Tuesday.
The Khrunichev Space Center is the producer of Proton carrier rockets.
"As of today, the company has a full order book for 2018. As for 2019, we are now working on the possibility of concluding four contracts for international launches," the acting chief executive said.
This year, the Khrunichev Space Center is set to produce another four Proton-M rockets and in 2018 ten such carriers will be made, Varochko said.
This year, Russia has already made three commercial launches with Proton-M carrier rockets for the delivery of Echostar-21, Amazonas-5 and AsiaSat-9 satellites.
International Launch Services Inc., a subsidiary of the Khrunichev Space Center, has the exclusive right for the marketing of Proton carrier rockets.