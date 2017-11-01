Defense chief believes new space satellites will beef up Russian troops' combat potential

Moscow college student murders instructor, then commits suicideSociety & Culture November 01, 17:05
MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The reinforcement of the Space Troops’ orbital grouping with modern satellites will boost the combat capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces, Defense Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Wednesday.
The conference call will discuss the issue of building up the orbital grouping of military satellites, the defense minister said.
"The inclusion of modern satellites into its structure will help considerably increase the combat capabilities of the troops’ armed services and branches for accomplishing their missions," Shoigu said.
"Considering the importance of the project for creating a space surveillance system, its principal contractor reports quarterly on how it is implemented," the minister added.
At the conference call’s behind-the-doors part, a report will be delivered on the results of the work over the past period, Shoigu said.