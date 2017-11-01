Back to Main page
Defense chief believes new space satellites will beef up Russian troops' combat potential

Military & Defense
November 01, 16:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The minister comments on the reinforcement of the Russian Space Troops’ orbital grouping

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The reinforcement of the Space Troops’ orbital grouping with modern satellites will boost the combat capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces, Defense Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Wednesday.

Russian Defense Ministry orbits satellite for inspecting military space apparatus

The conference call will discuss the issue of building up the orbital grouping of military satellites, the defense minister said.

"The inclusion of modern satellites into its structure will help considerably increase the combat capabilities of the troops’ armed services and branches for accomplishing their missions," Shoigu said.

"Considering the importance of the project for creating a space surveillance system, its principal contractor reports quarterly on how it is implemented," the minister added.

At the conference call’s behind-the-doors part, a report will be delivered on the results of the work over the past period, Shoigu said.

