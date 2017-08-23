Back to Main page
Russian Defense Ministry orbits satellite for inspecting military space apparatus

Military & Defense
August 23, 16:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ministry described the apparatus as a space platform capable of carrying different payloads

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. A smaller space apparatus has separated from the military satellite launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on June 23, the Defense Ministry’s press-service has said. 

"A smaller space apparatus separated from that platform today for examining the condition of a Russian satellite. In the long term, a research experiment will be carried out to use the space apparatus for examining the outward appearance of that satellite," the statement reads.

A space apparatus developed for the Russian Defense Ministry was put in space from the Plesetsk space site on June 23, 2017.

The ministry described the apparatus as a space platform capable of carrying different payloads.

Реклама