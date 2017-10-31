Back to Main page
Russian rotocraft maker testing lightweight multipurpose helicopter in Pakistan

Military & Defense
October 31, 19:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Helicopters Group has started the trials of its Ansat lightweight multipurpose helicopter

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters Group, part of Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec, has started the trials of its Ansat lightweight multipurpose helicopter in a hot climate in Pakistan, the company’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"Russian Helicopters Group has started the trials of the Ansat multipurpose helicopter in Pakistan. The trials aim to confirm the possibilities of operating the rotocraft in high air temperatures. At present, the helicopter has already started test flights. There are plans to expand the Ansat’s temperature regime to plus 50 degrees Celsius," the Russian Helicopters press office said, adding that after that the helicopter would be able to operate in the range of minus 45 degrees to plus 50 degrees Celsius.

Russian defense contractor developing new heavy helicopter prototype

The trials are expected to be completed in mid-November.

"Following their results, a conference has been scheduled in Islamabad for the helicopter’s potential Pakistani customers to view its competitive advantages and the specifics of its operation," the press office noted.

"The Ansat is a very attractive helicopter by some flight and technical characteristics, including for customers from Asia and the Middle East. We have arranged for the helicopter’s several upgrades, including the expansion of the temperature range of its operation. I hope that the trials’ positive results will make it possible to translate the interest of potential buyers into a number of agreements," Russian Helicopters Group Deputy CEO for Marketing and Business Alexander Shcherbinin was quoted by the press office as saying.

The Ansat is a lightweight twin-engine multipurpose helicopter whose serial production has been launched at the Kazan Helicopter Enterprise. In May 2015, the helicopter’s modification with a medical module complying with all international standards was certified.

